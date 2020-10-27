Pres. Trump, Biden Campaign Events This Week: Full Coverage with 9&10

Both the Trump and Biden campaigns will be making their rounds in Michigan this last week before the election.

President Trump will be in Lansing Tuesday. He’s set to host a Make America Great Again event at the Capital Region International Airport starting at 2 p.m. 9&10’s Eric Lloyd will be there to bring you complete coverage of the event.

Vice President Mike Pence will be at Flint’s Bishop International Airport Wednesday. That event starts at 7 p.m.

And Joe Biden will campaign in Michigan Saturday with Dr. Jill Biden this coming Thursday. But the campaign has yet to release specifics on her visits.

President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden both visited a key battleground state Monday—Pennsylvania. At the events, both nominees focused on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Vice President Mike Pence was also on the campaign trail holding an event in Minnesota, and Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris, appeared on the T.V. show “The View” Monday.

