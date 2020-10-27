Precision Plumbing & Heating Looking for Family in Need of Furnace Makeover

Precision Plumbing and Heating is looking to heat a home for a family in need.

Since 2006, Precision has selected a family in need to give a furnace makeover.

Right now, they are looking for people to nominate those they know who could use a new furnace.

The company says this has always been a really special thing for them, but they know this year so many families are in need.

“There is nothing more gratifying than transforming a cold and damp home to a warm, toasty place for the families,” said marketing and special projects manager Cindy Weber.

