Precision Plumbing & Heating Looking for Family in Need of Furnace Makeover
Precision Plumbing and Heating is looking to heat a home for a family in need.
Since 2006, Precision has selected a family in need to give a furnace makeover.
Right now, they are looking for people to nominate those they know who could use a new furnace.
The company says this has always been a really special thing for them, but they know this year so many families are in need.
“There is nothing more gratifying than transforming a cold and damp home to a warm, toasty place for the families,” said marketing and special projects manager Cindy Weber.
If you are looking to nominate someone you know, click here.