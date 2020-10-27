MTM On The Road: Grand Hotel Hosts Spooky Halloween Weekend

A spooktacular weekend is in store at the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island!

Back in 2015, the historic hotel held this Halloween weekend and decided to bring it back this year.

The weekend package includes fun activities for everyone!

Come out in the best costume and you can win some awesome prizes.

The hotel is also featuring a haunted trail, for those who dare to walk it.

They’ll have pumpkin carving, family movies and some spooky additions to their food and drink menus.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are walking the haunted trail, carving some pumpkins and much more to show what this weekend will be like.