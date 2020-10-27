Michigan SOS: 3.1 Million Absentee Ballots Requested

Early voting has hit record numbers, with more people casting ballots early already than in all of 2016.

Let’s take a look at how absentee ballots are faring in Michigan.

If you are planning to vote you are strongly encouraged to not mail it in, but to drop it off to your local clerk’s office.

The state says 3.1 million absentee ballots have been requested, and 2.1 million of those ballots have been returned and are valid votes.

The surge in absentee votes has changed because of the pandemic and laws surrounding absentee voting.

But these latest numbers almost doubles the 2016 general election absentee numbers.

That’s when 1.3 million people voted absentee in Michigan.