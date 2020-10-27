Michigan Officials Report 2,367 New COVID-19 Cases, 28 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 2,367 new cases of the coronavirus and 28 additional COVID-19 deaths. Of the 28 deaths announced Tuesday, eight were identified during a vital records review.

Michigan has now had 164,274 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 7,239 COVID-19 deaths.

Monday the state was at 161,907 confirmed cases with 7,211 deaths.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of October 23, 114,939 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Public health experts are seeing a dangerous surge in COVID-19 cases.

Across the country, 44 states are experiencing a big jump in cases. There aren’t any states experiencing a decline.

Hospitalizations are also on the rise. In El Paso, Texas, hospitals and ICUs reached capacity, forcing county officials to issue new stay-at-home orders and nightly curfews.

And starting Tuesday in Newark, New Jersey, non-essential businesses will close every day at 8 p.m.

In addition to wearing a mask and social distancing, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has some recommendations if you are trick-or-treating.

They suggest trick-or-treating with people you live with to minimize exposure.

Only go to homes that have coronavirus safety measures in place.

Remember, a costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask.

But do not wear a costume mask over your cloth mask because it could cause difficulty breathing.

If you are a homeowner who doesn’t plan on shutting off your lights here are recommendations for passing out candy.

Use tape to mark six-foot lines leading up to your door.

Put a table between yourself and trick-or-treaters.

Distribute candy on a disinfected table to stop direct contact.

And consider passing out candy in an open space where social distancing is possible rather than the front door.

For the latest coronavirus news, public exposure sites and additional resources, click here.