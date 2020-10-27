Local Professors Break Down Impact of Amy Coney Barrett Confirmation

We wanted to take a closer look at the impact the confirmation of Justice Barrett will have on the Supreme Court.

The confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court gives the high court a 6 to 3 conservative majority.

One that’s likely not going anywhere, anytime soon and is certain to bring high profile cases to the nation’s highest court.

“Even looking prior to the outcome, this is certainly going to trigger a lot of litigation around the country in the lower courts in hopes these cases will get to the Supreme Court eventually. Cases where conservative interest groups maybe didn’t think they had a chance before,” said Dr. Kyla Stepp, Assistant Professor of Political Science at CMU.

The confirmation comes as Supreme Court nominations have become increasingly political, something that can be traced back to 2016.

“A lot of people see it as a real disservice or political mess because the Democrats did not get the Supreme Court justice they feel like they’re entitled too because President Obama was in office he had it within his right and the Senate rejected it,” said Ferris State History Professor Dr. Christian Peterson.

And the reshaping of the court is likely one of the most significant impacts of president Trump’s administration.

“It’s been a very long time to have a president in power for a short period of time to make such an impact on the court. In particular, because one of those justices he replaced was a very liberal justice and another was a very moderate justice, considered the swing justice on the court. So he was able to in a very short period of time, remake what the court looks like,” said Stepp.

The Supreme Court is expected to hear its first high profile case, one on the Affordable Care Act, in the coming weeks.