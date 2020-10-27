Health Dept. Announces First Death From COVID-19 in Lake County

District Health Department #10 (DHD#10) has announced the first death from COVID-19 in Lake County.

DHD#10 says a woman in her 80s from Lake County died on Monday after testing positive for COVID-19.

“We are saddened to learn of this death and wish to convey our deepest sympathies to the family who lost their loved one,” said Kevin Hughes, DHD#10 Health Officer. “We continue to urge the public to be vigilant in preventing the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a proper face covering, social distancing, avoiding touching your face, and washing your hands often.”

