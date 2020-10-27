FBI, Charlevoix Co. Sheriff Looking for Information on 1988 Disappearance of Victoria Salisz

A cold case spanning more than three decades is being brought back into the spotlight

Back in 1988, 69-year-old Victoria Salisz went missing and hasn’t been seen since, leaving investigators without a body or any clues on what happened to her.

Tuesday, the FBI and Charlevoix County Sheriff Chuck Vondra hosted a press conference urging anyone who might have some answers to come forward.

This case is personal to Sheriff Vondra because he worked with Salisz as a busboy at a restaurant in Boyne Falls.

That waitressing job is what started the search when she did not show up one day.

The search hasn’t stopped since.

Last year, investigators dug at Salisz’s old Boyne Falls home, but found nothing to help point them to a suspect.

Victoria’s purse and personal papers were found inside her home, and her car was parked near her home with the keys in the ignition.

The FBI is now offering a $5,000 reward for anyone that has concrete information.

You have any information that could help investigators, contact the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office at (231) 675-1541, Special Agent Fortunato at the FBI Detroit office at (906) 226-2058 or jjfortunator2@fbi.gov, or FBI ViCAP at (800) 634-4097 or vicap@fbi.gov.