Doppler 9&10 STEM – Weather Station: Thermometer

Are you a weather fanatic? Do you like science and data? Then we have a series of experiments for you. If you want to unofficially figure out how warm or cold it is in your backyard, we are going to take you through the steps to build your own thermometer. Heat will cause the liquid to expand in your water bottle because the liquid cannot expand in the bottle, your water has to go somewhere. Check out this experiment to see what happens.

What you need:

Plastic Water Bottle

Clear Plastic Straws

Food Coloring

Playdough or Modeling Clay

Cup For Water

Hot Water

Way To Heat Water (stove or microwave)

Hole Punch

Pen or Pencil

Parent or guardian

Napkin or Paper Towel in case of a mess!

How to:

Fill up your water bottle 1/3 of the way with cool water. Place food coloring in the water Poke a hole through the top of your water bottle lid (may need a parent) Slide the straw through the hole on the lid Put the lid onto the water bottle Squeeze modeling clay onto the top of the water bottle to place pressure onto the top of the lid and straw Heat up water using a microwave or boil water on the stove When the water has heated up, pour hot water partially into a cup Watch water mover UP the straw as heat causes the water inside the water bottle to expand. Because the water can’t expand outward, it is forced upon the straw. The warmer the water, the higher your liquid will rise Clean up the mess and add it to your rain gauge. Your weather station is almost done!

