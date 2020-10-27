COVID-19 Cases Rise in 44 States, Hospitals Reach Capacity in El Paso

Public health experts are seeing a dangerous surge in COVID-19 cases.

Across the country, 44 states are experiencing a big jump in cases. There aren’t any states experiencing a decline.

Hospitalizations are also on the rise. In El Paso, Texas, hospitals and ICUs reached capacity, forcing county officials to issue new stay-at-home orders and nightly curfews.

And starting Tuesday in Newark, New Jersey, non-essential businesses will close every day at 8 p.m.