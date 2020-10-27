Charlevoix Co. Sheriff, FBI Searching for Tips in 32-Year-Old Missing Person Cold Case

A 32-year-old cold case in Charlevoix county is getting new attention with the FBI joining the investigation.

Victoria “Vicky” Salisz went missing in 1988.

The Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating the disappearance ever since.

“Any information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, may be key in finding her said FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Doug Depodesta.

Since 1988 the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office has been trying to figure out just what happened to Victoria Salisz.

“The FBI has joined the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Department to solve a decades old missing persons case,” Depodesta said.

Salisz left her shift at a Boyne City restaurant on April 15, 1988 and didn’t show up to work the next day. Her purse was found at home and her car was parked in her usual spot, with the keys in the ignition.

“This community, especially Vicky’s family, deserves answers on what happened to Vicky,” said Charlevoix County Sheriff Chuck Vondra.

Sheriff Vondra knew Salisz. When she disappeared, he was a bus boy at the restaurant she worked at.

“She was the typical grandmotherly type gal,” Sheriff Vondra said. “Didn’t have much to say but was always looking after someone whether it be a customer, me as an employee or even the owner.”

Detective Lieutenant Mike Wheat has been working on the case since day one.

“We’ve received a number of tips over the years. Whether they be speculative or people that believe they have psychic abilities,” Wheat said.

Just last year they did a dig at Salisz’s former home…

“We did not find any remains from Vicky’s body,” Wheat said.

Now they are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads them to her.

“We recognize relationships change over time, as do people and their perspectives, it is not too late to come forward,” Sheriff Vondra said. “Sometimes it’s the small pieces that put a big case together.”

If you know anything that can help them in their investigation they encourage you to contact the sheriff’s office at (231) 675-1541 or wheatm@charlevoixcounty.org or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or go to FBI.GOV/TIPS.