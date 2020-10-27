Cadillac Oasis, B-2 Stores Partner to Collect Coats for Survivors

B-2 Stores in Cadillac is partnering with Oasis Family Resource Center to help survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

From now until Halloween, B-2 is collecting new or gently used coats for women and children.

Those coats are then given to Oasis to give to survivors.

Oasis says even something as simple as a coat goes a long way toward helping survivors of abusive situations.

“They reached out to us, they wanted to help an organization in the community and we knew some mutual people, and so they just wanted to help and give back to the community, and for our survivors it’s definitely a barrier sometimes to have coats, and this is a way it’s one less thing for them to worry about,” said Ashlie VanAgtmael, Domestic Violence/Sexual Assualt Program Director.

Anyone who donates a coat will also get a ten percent discount to use at B-2.