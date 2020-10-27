Amy Coney Barrett Swears Oath, Joins Supreme Court

Judge Amy Coney Barrett will officially join the supreme court today after a bitter partisan confirmation process.

She was sworn into the high court seat Monday night after the U.S. Senate voted to confirm Barrett’s nomination in a 52-48 decision.

All 45 Democrats, two Independents and one Republican voted against the confirmation.

Afterward, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas gave the official constitutional oath to Barrett on the south lawn of the White House.

Then Barrett spoke about how she plans to carry out her Supreme Court duties.

“The oath that I have taken tonight means at its core that I will do my job without any fear or favor, and that I will do so independently of both the political branches and of my preferences,” Barrett said.

Justice Barrett could technically begin working in her new court chambers Tuesday after Chief Justice John Roberts administers the judicial oath in a private ceremony.

She will be on the bench for pivotal cases planned for November, including the fate of the Affordable Care Act, which Democrats fear she will vote to strike down.