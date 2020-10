Alpena Man Accused of Firing Gun While Drunk

An Alpena man is out on bond after allegedly firing a gun while drunk.

The Alpena Police Department was called to reports of gun shots in the 400 block of North Street in Alpena Monday morning.

Officers say a 43-year-man was drunk and fired two rounds from a handgun in the air near a home.

The man was arrested for reckless discharge and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

He’s waiting to be formally charged.