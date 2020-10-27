Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday: Cheetah, Chewie & Lily

CHEETAH

CHEWIE

LILY

It’s Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!

This week we have Cheetah, Chewie and Lily–just three of Northern Michigan’s many great, adoptable animals waiting for a loving family to take them home.

First up, meet Cheetah. She’s a 6-year-old lab mix that’s great with cats, dogs and people.

She was found living in a basement for almost a year with her brother before she was rescued.

You can find Cheetah in Traverse City at Great Lakes Humane Society.

Next up, Chewie. She is Maine Coon mix with long hair. Chewie is declawed and would prefer a quiet home, she enjoys playing with toys, especially chasing around a laser.

You can meet Chewie at Save the Animals From Euthanasia in Harrison.

Lastly we have Lily, she is an American bulldog mix.

Lily is deaf, so she needs an owner able to work with her because she’s hard of hearing. But she loves to play and is a sweetheart.

She also loves to go on long walks.

You can find Lily at the Ccherryland Humane Society in Traverse City.

