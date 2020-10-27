101st State House Candidates Address COVID-19 and Issues Looming for 2021

Michigan’s 101st State House seat serves voters in four northern Michigan counties.

And voters in Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee, and Mason counties will have to decide between a Republican incumbent – or his Democratic challenger.

9&10’s Bill Froehlich talked with both candidates one-on-one to find out what they see as the biggest issues heading into 2021.

Beth McGill-Rizer of Mason County is the democrat challenging republican Jack O’Malley of Benzie County. Both candidates agree that the Coronavirus is the biggest issue facing the state – and their district.

O’Malley says, “Number one is COVID recovery. That isn’t just a health issue, that’s the business issue, the mental health issue, that’s getting everything back to where it was. I really worry what this state is going to look like in January and February. Because there’s a lot of businesses that are already closed. And there are others that are shaky. And I don’t know if they’ll survive the winter.”

But McGill-Rizer says COVID has to be the priority. “I think right now the biggest issue we have right now is COVID-19. We really can’t move forward in this state until COVID 19 is brought under control. And the only way we’re going to do that is do that with good therapeutics, do that with a vaccine. And until that happens we’re going to do that with mitigation. Which means people need to wear masks, they need to keep six feet social distancing, and they need to limit their gatherings.”

The candidates disagree on the state’s response. O’Malley says, “I think our response could have been better. I think our Governor has been very focused on certain things but she’s not paid attention to other issues.” He’s also referred to the “whole patient” vs. the “COVID patient”. it scares me a little bit. Just last week in COVID Oversight Committee, I asked Dr. Khaldun, the state’s Chief Medical Doctor, what is our state’s suicide rate up to? She did not know, they had no numbers. So how can you treat the whole patient and come up with logical plans if you don’t know other issues with your patient?”

McGill-Rizer is pleased with what’s been done here. “I think the Governor made a lot of good decisions. I’m disappointed that the legislature sued her.” But O’Malley says the state’s high court ruled. “We’re lawmakers. And remember the Governor lost in the Supreme Court. Why? Because what she was doing was unconstitutional. Do Democrats want us to break all the laws? Or do we want to work together within the law?”

McGill-Rizer isn’t happy with how the legislature has worked through the pandemic. “The law was ruled unconstitutional. Not that the Governor used the law, but that the law itself was ruled unconstitutional.” She adds, “I’m disappointed in their response. Initially it looked like they were going to work together. But when they made the decision not to extend her emergency powers, they didn’t give her much choice what to do next.”

While the candidates agree that fighting COVID has been a priority, they also agree there are other issues facing the district, like high water levels and rural broadband internet access. McGill-Rizer says, “When you live in rural Michigan that’s a concern. When we had people go home and try to work from home with their broadband, when we had school kids trying to do their schoolwork… and go to the nearest hotspot? In a parking lot somewhere at night? That’s not a solution.” She added, “That will be a huge focus of what I’m going to do is broadband. Because it helps bring business to our area. So let’s get some decent broadband so we can attract people who want to work remotely. Businesses that want to expand.”

McGill-Rizer also says spending dollars on infrastructure is going to be important. “Clearly our roads. Dams. Erosion is a huge problem along the shoreline. We’ve got people’s houses that are nearly falling into the lake. (Infrastructure) puts people back to work, it gives them a living wage, good benefits, and – we get good infrastructure.”

O’Malley agrees there are many issues to address. “Where are we at with home prices, where are we at with land, where are we at with water, where are we at with septic systems. We’ve got a lot going on we need to focus on.” He adds, “Then of course, there’s still roads, that hasn’t gone away. We’ve got to deal with education issues. High water is a huge issue. The internet – with schools, we’re going to be moving forward a little now. COVID has shown we have an issue with our internet situation here. My district is primarily small business. So that is huge, the businesses that have been hurt by the shutdowns and that sort of thing. So my people still need to work, need to eat, need to have jobs. I think that’s number one there too.”

Voters will have to focus on their choice come next Tuesday.

Beth McGill-Rizer’s website

Jack O’Malley’s website