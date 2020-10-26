Voters still have several options as Election Day nears

Election Day is eight days away but millions of Michiganders have already voted and there is still time to figure out the best way for you…as long as you know what’s available.

“About 2.1 million citizens have voted absentee or returned their ballots,” says Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, “About 3.2 million have requested them.”

More ways to vote.

More voters.

More confusion.

With just over a week to go until Election Day, clerks are stressing the options available.

If you have your absentee ballot already, fill it out, sign it, get it to your clerk’s office by mail, in person or in a dropbox.

If you do not have one yet, go to your local clerk, request an absentee and then take it home or fill it out there. Make sure it is returned by 8 PM on Election Day.

Or vote in person, on next Tuesday.

“If you do that, you’ll be met with poll workers with masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and everything you need to ensure your health and safety is protected,” says Benson.

There is a deadline to request your ballot via the mail by 4 PM on Friday, but the state says that is not responsible at this point.

The speed of the United States Postal Service to send your ballot can be slow, there’s no guarantee that it’s going to get there in time. With just eight days to go, the smartest way is to take it directly to your clerk’s office or use a ballot drop box.

“We’re recognizing that the Postal Service is slowed significantly for lots of different reasons the last few months,” says Benson, “There’s no reason for you to risk losing your vote based on the mail service.”

“All the city and township clerks are in their offices this weekend for eight hours so it would be a good idea to contact your city or township clerk go to their office with your ballot give it to them right then,” says Marcee Purcell, Mecosta County Clerk.

The local clerk’s office will also be able to get you registered, right up to and including Election Day.

“Local clerks offices on Election Day will be places where people who are not registered to vote can go register,” says Benson, “And get their ballot.”

Then there’s spoiling a ballot. If you already voted and want to change your mind, voters have to get to your clerk’s office by 10 AM on Monday to get a new one to vote.

“Once your ballot is sent to the precinct to be counted,” says Purcell, “Your ballot is submitted. You cannot change your mind.”