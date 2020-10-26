Three People Arrested for Leading Police on Chase, Having Meth in Mt. Pleasant

Three people got arrested in Mount Pleasant on Monday for leading police on a chase and having meth.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department says an officer tried to pull over a car for having improper plates and a suspended license.

But, police say the driver took off, and hit another car at Isabella and Baseline Roads.

One woman in that car had to be taken to the hospital.

The Mount Pleasant man driving the other car was arrested for running from police and intent to deliver meth.

Two of his passengers were arrested for having meth.