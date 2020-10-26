Senate to Vote on Judge Barrett’s Supreme Court Confirmation

Monday the Senate will hold the final vote to confirm judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

The Senate held a rare weekend session Sunday to debate the high court nomination.

Last night, they voted mostly along party lines to end the debate and move forward in the process, ending the Democratic filibuster.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Barrett is highly qualified for the Supreme Court position.

“The Senate is doing the right thing. We’re moving this nomination forward,” McConnell said.

But some Democrats on Capitol Hill still argue the confirmation needs to be postponed until after the election.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said, “Nearly every Republican in this chamber, led by the majority leader, four years ago refused to even consider the Supreme Court nomination of a Democratic president. My colleagues, there is no escaping this glaring hypocrisy.”

President Trump is expected to swear in Barrett at the White House this evening following the expected confirmation vote.