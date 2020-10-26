Senate Confirms Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

The Senate confirmed Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Monday.

This comes just over a week before Election Day and solidifies the conservative majority on the court.

Barrett was confirmed by a vote of 52-48 with only one Republican voting against confirming her.

Barrett will be the third Supreme Court justice nominated by President Trump.

Barrett will fill the vacancy left by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the liberal icon who died last month.