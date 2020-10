MTM On The Road: Boyer Glassworks’ Pumpkin Display in Harbor Springs

It’s National Pumpkin Day!

Boyer Glassworks is celebrating with glass blown pumpkins of all different shapes, sizes and colors.

All the pumpkins are on display as part of the 2020 Great Lakes Glass Pumpkin Patch.

You can check them out right outside Boyer Glassworks in downtown Harbor Springs now through November.

Our On The Road crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are showing us how they make these beautiful pumpkins.