More Schools Close due to COVID-19, Some Go Virtual

Several Northern Michigan schools are closing Monday because of COVID-19.

It comes following one of the biggest jumps in coronavirus cases the state has seen in months, but not all were from just one day.

Pine River Area Schools says in a release it will be closed Monday and Tuesday after a student in their high school with siblings in other schools tested positive for the coronavirus. It says the days will be used to deep clean and contact trace.

Farwell Area Schools posted on Facebook saying it will be going virtual Monday and says it will reevaluate whether they will return to classes Tuesday in a meeting Monday.

Marion Public Schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday to clean their buildings after learning about a possible exposure.

Last week, Petoskey Middle School announced it will also be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Onaway Public Schools and Kalkaska Public Schools will be closed just Monday because of a positive coronavirus case.

A Reed City Public Schools says GT Norman Elementary school will be holding virtual classes until Nov. 3.