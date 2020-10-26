Healthy Living: Knee Pain Solutions

It’s a never-ending pain, sometimes dull, sometimes sharp, accompanied by stiffness and loss of mobility.

Fourteen million people suffer from arthritis in the knee.

New numbers show that one out of 12 adults over the age of 25 will have a knee replacement sometime during their lifetime.

In Healthy Living, find out how one new treatment is hoping to delay a replacement and take the pain away.

From harvesting the cells to implant, the procedure takes about 20 minutes.

Right now, the treatment is being performed at the Steadman Hawkins Clinic in Denver, as well as Cedars-Sinai and the Ohio State University.