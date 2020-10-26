Grand Traverse Co., State Leaders to Discuss PFAS Investigation at Virtual Town Hall

State and Grand Traverse County leaders are holding a virtual town hall Monday night to address the continuing investigation of PFAS found in private drinking water.

The Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy says they found dangerous amounts of PFAS in spots near the Pine Grove neighborhood in Traverse City.

At least 20 homes are impacted.

Investigators say the chemicals seeped into the groundwater from firefighting foams used at Cherry Capitol Airport and the Coast Guard station.

PFAS has been linked to cancers, infertility and immune system issues.

Monday night’s virtual town hall starts at 6 p.m.