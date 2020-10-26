Gov. Whitmer Campaigns for Biden in Grand Rapids

Over the weekend, the Biden campaign had a Battle for the Soul of the Nation bus touring the state featuring key Democratic figures touting a possible Biden-Harris administration.

Monday morning the first stop was in Grand Rapids, headlined by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

While most of the speakers called for unity and leadership to bring the country together, the biggest topic was COVID-19 and how they believe this pandemic can finish differently if Biden is elected president.

“It is not too late, of course, and despite what the White House chief of staff was saying yesterday that we can’t get this virus under control, we absolutely can. With the right leadership, we can. We’ve seen other nations do it and America needs a leader who can fight COVID-19 get it under control and get us back to work and get us back to enjoying our families and our friends the way that we all are so desperate to,” said Gov. Whitmer.

Whitmer later held a similar event in Kalamazoo, joined by more Democratic candidates at the state and local levels.