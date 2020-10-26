Ferris State Moves Open House to Virtual Format

The Coronavirus has put a damper on college visits – but now Ferris State University is reaching out to parents and students virtually.

Even though the main campus is in Big Rapids, Ferris State is reaching out to communities across the state… and specifically those locations with satellite campuses – like the NMC University Center in Traverse City.

At Tuesday’s Zoom-event, students can talk with Ferris staff about the programs they offer. Whether your questions are about admissions, financial aid, or available areas of study, the school wants to talk with students, parents, or anyone looking to further their education or start a new career.

Dr. Steve Reifert is the FSU Dean of Extended and International Operations. He says, “We’re using Zoom technology, so they’ll enter the Zoom, and then we’ll put them off into a breakout session room with one of the advisors, or financial aid, Admissions, whatever they’re interested in. They’ll be able to apply right online during the open house if they want.”

The virtual open house will be on Tuesday, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and again from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. For details or to register, click here.