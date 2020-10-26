Chippewa Co. Deputies Need Help Finding Wanted Kincheloe Man

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a man that they say cut his tether and ran Monday afternoon.

Deputies say Patrick McCrory of Kincheloe was placed on a tether earlier this month for several charges.

They say he cut his tether shortly after 1 p.m. Monday afternoon near Bay Road and M-48.

McCrory is believed to be driving a red pickup truck with a wooden box on the back.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says the truck is believed to have a stolen Michigan registration of CXX518.

McCrory is described as 5-foot-10 inches and 230 pounds.

If you’ve seen him or the vehicle you’re asked to call 911.