Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Deepwater Point

“Deepwater Point’s a great location, easy access to Traverse City, yet, right here on nice, beautiful, sand beach,” said Don Fedrigon, real estate broker for Re/Max. “We’re just a few steps from downtown Acme on East Grand Traverse Bay, sunset views, looking at Old Mission.”

Your 50 feet of frontage on East Bay gives you plenty of space to relax on the beach and picture perfect views, whether you are entertaining friends and family on the expansive back deck or just reading a book by the fireplace.

“Well the gorgeous great room here of course is the most stunning of the features, all windows across the front facing west, just a nice feel for an up north retreat,” said Fedrigon. “It’s just like a picture when you walk in the door, it’s just a few steps from the beach and gorgeous sunsets and just a nice setting.”

The nearly floor to ceiling windows on the west wall fill the spacious great room, kitchen and dining area with natural light.

The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, shaker style cabinets and an island with bar seating and granite countertops.

Just off the great room is the master suite that also faces East Bay so you can fall asleep and wake up to the sights and sounds of the water.

The layout of this lovely lake house offers plenty of space for you and your guests.

“Well three bedrooms, two baths, gorgeous great room, cathedral ceilings, stone fireplace, one of the most beautiful master suites,” he said. “It has a beautiful bathroom nice closet and cathedral ceilings also.”

This cozy cottage is perfect for a summer retreat or year round living.

“The right size for a home up north so everything you need but yet not too large and beautiful retirement home, family home,” said Fedrigon. “Gorgeous sand beach to wiggle your toes in.”

Click here for the listing of this Amazing Northern Michigan Home.

