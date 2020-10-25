Record Hurricane Season Continues

The 2020 hurricane season has been breaking records. Today Tropical Storm Zeta has developed. 2020 now ties 2005 for the most active hurricane season in history (June 1st – November 30th).

Here is the latest on Tropical Storm Zeta:

A Colorado State Research Meteorologist says Zeta is the earliest 27th named storm to form in the Atlantic. In 2005 Zeta formed at the end of November.

No other year has seen more named storms in the Atlantic Ocean aside from 2020 and 2005. Here is where numbers compare to average and the deadly 2005 hurricane season. Note the number of storms is tied with 2005. 2020 is above average for the number of tropical cyclones in the Atlantic.

Here is a list of remaining names. The next named storm Eta will break the record for most tropical cyclones in recorded history during the offical hurricane season. Hurricane season ends November 30th.

According to the National Hurricane Center, in 2005 there were 28 TOTAL storms in the Atlantic. The 28th was counted as a named storm after the official hurricane season ended. To officially go down in the record books as the most active hurricane season in history, the Atlantic would need to reach named storms by the end of the year.