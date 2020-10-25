Petoskey Middle School to Close Monday and Tuesday after Students Test Positive for Coronavirus

The Petoskey public school district says they have confirmed positive cases of coronavirus within the school district.

The district has decided to temporarily close Petoskey Middle School on Monday, October 26th and Tuesday, October 27th.

In a statement, health officials said “the school district has been working closely with the Health Department of Northwest Michigan to implement all of the necessary precautions including completion of case investigations. Because these investigations often reveal close contacts who also need to be interviewed and quarantined, this process can take time.”