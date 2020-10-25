Onaway Area Community School to Close Monday after Student Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Onaway Area Community School will be closed Monday, October 26, after a student tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement posted to the school’s Facebook page, superintendent Rob Fullerton said there are potentially other students who may be affected and the district will be coordinating with their office Monday.

The school will be closed “out of an abundance of caution” and to give the district time to work with the health officials to figure out who may have been directly exposed. Staff members who have been directly affected have been notified.