TCAPS Announces Positive COVID-19 Case at Traverse City West Senior High School

Grand Traverse County Health officials confirmed another coronavirus case in the Traverse City Area Public Schools.

TCAPS says the positive school-associated case of COVID-19 related to Traverse City West Senior High School.

In a release, TCAPS’ executive director of communications said this:

“The Health Department is investigating the situation and will directly notify any close contacts who will need to stay home and quarantine or take additional health measures. If a student or staff member is not contacted by the Health Department, it means that the student or staff member was not identified as a close contact of the person who tested positive.”

The district will be deep cleaning the school building and buses and other potentially affected areas.

TCAPS encourages parents and community members to monitor themselves and their children for coronavirus symptoms, and to keep them home if they are sick.

Parents and community members are reminded to continue to monitor themselves and their children closely for symptoms of COVID-19 illness, which are fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.

For more information on TCAPS coronavirus cases and response go to www.tcaps.net/safestart.