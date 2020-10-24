Michigan Officials Report 3,338 New COVID-19 Cases, 35 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 3,338 new cases of the coronavirus and 35 additional COVID-19 deaths.

It’s the largest daily increase in coronavirus cases the state has seen.

Though not all new cases were found in the past 24 hours, and 27 of the 35 deaths were found after a records review.

In a press release the state says, “more than 96% of the test results being reported today originated from specimens that were collected from individuals in the past five days.”

Michigan has now had 158,026 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 7,182 COVID-19 deaths.

Friday the state was at 154,688 confirmed cases with 7,147 deaths.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-1

These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of October 23, 114,939 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

That’s an increase of 5,400 compared to last weeks recovered total of 109,539.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).