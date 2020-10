Traverse City Drivers Impacted by Flooding

If you are traveling around the Traverse City area, Grand Traverse 911 says there are some areas you are going to want to avoid.

They say it’s because of about 6 to 12 inches of standing water.

They say the trouble spots are on East South Airport Road, near north Three Mile Road, and on Lautner Road, near Bunker Hill Road. If you can, avoid the areas.