State Police Find Missing Man Suffering From Hypothermia in Newaygo Co. Woods

Michigan State Police say they found a man from England who went missing while visiting family in Newaygo County.

They say David Yule, age 50, had been missing for more than 16 hours before he was found. He was last seen walking into the woods near a residence in Big Prairie Township around 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

K-9 units searched the wooded area and found Yule around 7:24 p.m. on Thursday. He was suffering from hypothermia, but conscious, and transported to the hospital.