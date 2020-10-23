Skeletons Arise in Harbor Springs for Chamber’s Skele-tour

Skeletons have taken over Harbor Springs!

The Harbor Springs Chamber of Commerce has set up a skele-tour.

Area businesses sponsored skeletons and they are decked out in different gear.

Skeletons are spread out across town and can be found in so many different positions.

The chamber says it’s something fun and can be checked out while social distancing.

“The idea is to have a little bit of fun and bring a little levity to things,” said executive director Bonnie Kulp. “And it also brings people to town to find our skeletons and maybe they find a new business that they haven’t know about.”

For a map of all the Harbor Springs skeletons, click here.