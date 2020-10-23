Sips & Treats Halloween Wine Pairing at Left Foot Charley

Halloween needs to be fun for the adults too and that’s why the Barrel Room with Left Foot Charley in Traverse City is hosting, “Sips and Treats” on Halloween. It’s a pairing event with Left Foot Charley wines and James Perry Catering preparing the dishes.

The event is happening on Saturday, October 31st with one pairing starting at 1 p.m. and the second at 5 p.m. Both are taking place at the Left Foot Charley Barrel Room in the Village at Grand Traverse Commons.

“Obviously costumes are encouraged, because I myself and everybody loves to dress up, and we thought the old state hospital would be the perfect spooky place to host a really fun Halloween wine and food pairing event,” says Kristy McClellan, Instigator of Enhanced Barrel Room Experiences with Left Foot Charley.

There will be physically distanced areas set up inside the Left Foot Charley Barrel Room and also outside the building with fire pits. There is also a limited amount of tickets at this time so it’s best to register soon.

To register and for more details on the “Sips and Treats” wine pairing event click here.