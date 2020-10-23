Retiring Well: Third Quarter Market Recap

The roller coaster in the stock market this year could continue at least through Election Day, and politics plays a part in how people feel about the economy.

This week they’re talking about the third quarter market recap.

This show will look more closely at the market than the usual monthly recaps.

They’ll be talking about corporate earnings, the election and how faith in the economy and a potential rebound are all factors.

“There is a lot of fundamentals we follow. Really, the market is based on earnings, you know corporate earnings. As long as the fundamental support of corporation earnings increases, we’re going to see the market increase accordingly,” said Larry Flynn, a financial advisor for Centennial Wealth Advisory.

