Northern Michigan Flooding

Many folks are waking up to flooded backyards and streets. The heavy rainfall was expected overnight, but why so much liquid?

There were two frontal boundaries that made all of this possible. The first boundary was a stalled warm front in southern Michigan on Thursday morning. The stalled boundary allowed rain to train or sit over the same areas for hours.

The front slowly pushed north throughout Thursday night and stalled.

The second boundary is very slow cold front the continues to track east through Northern Michigan.

Between the two boundaries, rain was falling for 20 hours in spots. Take a look at the radar over the past 24 hours. This lead to rain totals over 5 inches in Leelanau County. Other locations saw similar totals from 3-5 inches, while others saw just 1 inch.

Here are some of the latest rain total reports from the National Weather Service.

We continue to monitor the threat of flooding with rain in the forecast though the afternoon hours.