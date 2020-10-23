MTM On The Road: Sweet Shop in Cadillac Donating Portion of Sales to Oasis Family Resource Center

The Sweet Shop in Downtown Cadillac is making the world a little sweeter.

Friday, when you shop your favorite treats, 25% of all sales will be donated to Oasis Family Resource Center.

Each year The Sweet Shop does what they can to help contribute during Domestic Violence Awareness Month. In years past, people could come in and decorate a caramel apple to help contribute. But they’ve had to make some changes this year due to COVID-19.

Our On The Road crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are helping The Sweet Shop prepare some of the treats you can buy!