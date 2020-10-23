Michigan Officials Report 1,826 New COVID-19 Cases, 18 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 1,826 new cases of the coronavirus and 18 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan has now had 154,688 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 7,147 COVID-19 deaths.

Thursday the state was at 152,862 confirmed cases with 7,129 deaths.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of October 17, 109,539 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Ebenezer Christian School was closed Friday after learning someone was exposed to COVID-19.

An alert sent out by the Charlevoix, Cheboygan and Emmet Counties said someone in the building had been exposed, but didn’t specify whether the person was a student or staff member.

The U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary says there is positive movement in the race for a Coronavirus vaccine while COVID-19 cases surge in 75% of the country.

Thursday, Boston Public Schools, one of the largest public school systems in the country, announced it would be moving all classes fully online to reduce the risk of spread.

Now more school districts in major cities like Chicago and New York are considering a similar move.

But some positive news also came Thursday.

A panel of experts advising the Food and Drug Administration met virtually to discuss vaccines being developed. The panel says doses of the vaccine will likely be ready to help the most vulnerable soon, and predicts a vaccine will be released on a wide scale in the spring.

HHS Secretary Alex Azar says, “We believe by the end of this year we would have enough FDA authorized vaccine to vaccinate our most vulnerable people by the end of January.”

The US Food and Drug Administration just approved the first drug for treating COVID-19.

Thursday, the FDA approved remdesivir for treating the novel coronavirus.

Remdesivir, sold under the brand new Veklury, has been used under emergency use authorization, but is now the first FDA approved drug from treating COVID-19.

For the latest coronavirus news, public exposure sites and additional resources, click here.