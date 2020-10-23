Manistee County Creates “County Ca$h” Initiative to Boost Local Sales

Many small business communities have been getting creative in ways to encourage patrons to get out and shop, and this includes Manistee County. We chat with Kristina Bajtka from the Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce about this “county cash” initiative.

“Manistee County Ca$h is an exciting new program that the community can support and buy local,” explained Bajtka. “We want thi s for our residents and also businesses to use this as their gift-giving options so that the recipient can choose where they’d like to spend it”.

The County Ca$h is meant to be used as a gift certificate, and you bring it with you to make your purchases at participating businesses.