Manistee County Creates “County Ca$h” Initiative to Boost Local Sales
Many small business communities have been getting creative in ways to encourage patrons to get out and shop, and this includes Manistee County. We chat with Kristina Bajtka from the Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce about this “county cash” initiative.
“Manistee County Ca$h is an exciting new program that the community can support and buy local,” explained Bajtka. “We want this for our residents and also businesses to use this as their gift-giving options so that the recipient can choose where they’d like to spend it”.
The County Ca$h is meant to be used as a gift certificate, and you bring it with you to make your purchases at participating businesses.
For now, the participating businesses include:
- Alex Doucett’s
- Backstage Hobbies and Games
- Lavender Florals
- Northern Spice Co.
- Northern Spirits Gift Shoppe
- Pamela’s Interiors, Design & Construction
- Redeemed
- Snyder Shoes
- Stacey’s Flowers & Gifts
- Taco Bout It Mexican Fusion
- The Historic Vogue Theatre of Manistee
- The Outpost of Manistee
- Two Slices
Bajtka also mentioned to check their website frequently, as they do plan on adding more businesses as time goes on.
This program not only helps the local economy but also helps track the amount of money spent in Manistee County. This is especially important for businesses for places that thrive off of local support, like The Vogue Theatre. They have been surviving through the pandemic by “pivoting” their services. They have adjusted their ticketing and seating to maintain six feet distance at all times. Their space is open for rentals like weddings, engagement surprises, and birthdays, and they host special events. Plus, they serve popcorn curbside, and your Manistee County Ca$h can go towards all of these services. Click here for more information about The Vogue Theatre.
To learn more about the Manistee County Ca$h program, click here.