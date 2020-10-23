Local COVID-19 Testing Events Halted After Michigan National Guard Members Test Positive

Several drive-thru testing events in northern Michigan were called off this week.

The Michigan National Guard was supposed to help with those events, but the guard says several members came down with the virus leading to the cancelation of the events.

The Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department says the testing events they had scheduled came at a critical time, with cases rising across the state. But those events had to be called off after Michigan National Guard members tasked with helping run the event tested positive.

“It is unfortunate, and the timing is unfortunate because as we’re starting to see an increase in the number of cases, it’s nice to have the capacity to test large volumes of people at one time, anyone who wants to get tested really, so we can understand what’s going on in our communities,” said Michelle Klein, Director of Personal Health.

The Michigan National Guard released a statement that read:

“All Michigan National Guard COVID-19 testing events were suspended temporarily out of an abundance of caution due to the identification of positive coronavirus among some of our team members. The Michigan National Guard immediately implemented self-isolation and quarantine protocols for the testing teams. This is the first identification of COVID-19 on the Michigan National Guard’s testing teams, which have performed more than 204,000 COVID-19 tests since their mission began in May. As teams become available, they will be returned to service for the State of Michigan.”

Local health departments say testing is one of the best tools they have in slowing the spread of the virus. They’re hoping to reschedule the testing events, but say in the meantime, there are other options if you need to get a test.

“By identifying those cases we can also identify those around them that may be at risk of infection and there for we can take action with those people and help them to understand what they need to do to protect the people around them,” said Klein.

To find a testing location near you, click here.