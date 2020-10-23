Life Choices of Central Michigan Grows into Larger Space

After more than a year of work, Life Choices of Central Michigan has a new space to call its own.

Life Choices is a pregnancy center and offers parent education programs for those in the mid-Michigan area.

The organization opened the doors to its new space on Wednesday. The building has four exam rooms, three parent education centers, and more space for the baby store.

Kate Connors, Life Choices president and CEO, says they’re excited to serve others with the larger space.

“We love that that is an opportunity in this area that really people need to be encouraged as parents. Parenting is hard. And those little people don’t come with a manual and so we just really hope that people will be able to take advantage of those services even more,” Connors says.

Life Choices will still be holding diaper drive-thrus the third Wednesday of each month.