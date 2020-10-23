Judge Reduces Bond for Man Charged in Plot to Kidnap Gov. Whitmer

A judge has reduced the bond of a suspect involved with the plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer.

The judge says prosecutors exaggerated his involvement in the case.

Pete Musico’s bond went from $10 million down to $100,000.

According to an FBI affidavit, Musico is one of the founding members of the Wolverine Watchmen.

However, defense attorneys say Musico was actually kicked out of the group because he wouldn’t commit to violence.

14 men total are charged in the plot to kidnap the governor at her vacation home in Antrim County.