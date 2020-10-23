GTPulse: Local Nonprofit Hosts Week-Long Halloween Scavenger Hunt in Downtown Traverse City

Grab your Halloween costumes and mask up, Traverse City-based nonprofit Look Wonder Discover is hosting a week-long Halloween scavenger hunt downtown Traverse City and it’s the perfect family-friendly fall event.

Starting tomorrow, the scavenger hunt guide will go live on the Look Wonder Discover website and take participants all over downtown TC to places like Higher Art Gallery, Horizon Books, Dennos Museum, and more. What will they find on their fall fun adventure? That’s for LWD to know and you to find out. There are 15 locations and the hunt can be started at any of them. The map will go live at 8 a.m. tomorrow morning. There is a one-of-a-kind poster at each spot on the map. Each poster is different and holds a clue to help you solve three different challenges in the scavenger hunt. The beautiful posters were designed by Sonja, Nadia, and comic artist and illustrator Mervyn Jones.

Costumes are not required but are a fun way to get your little one into a costume and outside for Halloween this year. Take pictures of all the fun and post them on to social media accounts and tag LWD’s accounts (@lookwonderdiscover) to be entered to win prizes for best costumes and masks. Prizes will also be awarded in categories like best costume, most locations visited, first one to solve math puzzles and a random drawing of all participants.

LWD was started by local sister duo Sonja (16) and Nadia Daniels-Moehle (20) with a mission of, ‘Cultivating curiosity: researching and creating content supporting literacy, learning, creativity, and contemplation.’ With all of their 2020 events canceled, they wanted a way to provide thought-provoking and engaging fun in a safe way. They embraced the changing of the leaves and the season with the thought of local youth on their minds.

“We recalled the things in childhood that made us feel excited, a tradition in our family was treasure hunts that took us from clue to clue. My parents would come up with clues that often (badly) rhymed and off my sister and I ran.” Sonja explained. “We wanted to get that same feel with the Blue Moon Scavenger Hunt.”

Starting tomorrow, the scavenger hunt coincides with the beginning of Nadia’s new art installation, Introvert in the Window. The installation is on the scavenger hunt map, and will be a point of curiosity for your little ones, a mission near and dear to LWD. In the installation, Nadia combines essays and paintings that explore, “human perception by correlating topics from the sciences, humanities, visual arts, and global culture.” She will also be painting and completing a Golden Spiral. Golden Spiral is a spiral based on the Golden Ratio, that mathematical concept you learned once upon a time. LWD has partnered with Horizon Books to stock the books featured in Introvert in the Window. Later in the week, the window will be the stage to a two-part forum on supporting young minds in local and global communities. Participating in the forum are Traverse City Commissioner Amy Shamroe, Artist and Educator Rufus Snoddy, Downtown TC Experience Coordinator Nick Viox, Musician and Educator Joe Radell-Reilly, Director and Curator of Dennos Museum Craig Hadley, and Crooked Tree Arts Center Education/Outreach Director Kristy Wodek. The forum is free to anyone who would like to attend, all that they ask is that you register online at lookwonderdiscover.org. At the end of the week, participants will return once more to the Higher art Gallery window on Halloween (also a Blue Moon!) where winners will be announced and prizes will be awarded.

Halloween looks different for all of us this year, but different doesn’t have to sacrifice fun. In the name of arts, culture and education, Look Wonder Discover has provided a fun activity for all this Halloween season.

“Ten years ago we created the Traverse City Children’s Book Festival as a way to bring the community together to support and be excited about children’s literacy by working with institutions like our libraries and small organizations, including what was then The Books for Walls Project.” Said Traverse City Commissioner Amy Shamroe and panelist in the Young Minds Forum. “Over the last decade Look Wonder Discover has become the embodiment of what we hoped for- engaged, creative, vibrant members of their community who seek to push us all to be able to see and do more by showing what our world can be with a little vision.”

