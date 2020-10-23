Final Presidential Debate of 2020: Candidates Speak to Voters

President Trump and Joe Biden seized their last prime time opportunity to speak directly to voters in the final presidential debate before Election Day.

It was far less chaotic than the first, but it still proved to be a heated clash.

The two nominees took the stage in Nashville with a new set of rules, allowing mics to be muted during each nominee’s initial response to a question.

Both contenders took advantage of the extra time to speak, showing vastly different ideas on several issues including our nation’s coronavirus response.

President Trump said, “We closed up the greatest economy in the world in order to fight this horrible disease that came from china…We have a vaccine that’s coming. It’s ready it’s going to be announced within weeks.”

Biden said, “220,000 Americans dead. If you hear nothing else I say tonight, hear this…Anyone responsible for that many deaths should not remain President of the United States of America.”

To close, Moderator Kristen Welker gave both the president and former vice president an opportunity to speak to voters who may not be supporting them.

Biden said the nation’s integrity is at stake.

“You know who I am, you know who he is. You know his character you know my character. You know my reputation is for honor and telling the truth. I am anxious to have this race.”

While President Trump said he had to fix what the previous administration did; an administration in which Joe Biden served as vice president.

“You know, Joe, I ran because of you, I ran because of Barack Obama because I thought you did a poor job. If I’d have thought you did a good job, I’d have never run.”

There are now just 11 days until Election Day and both nominees have a busy schedule ahead of the big day with a main focus on swing states.