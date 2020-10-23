Crystal Mountain Prepares to Reopen Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Ski resorts across the state getting ready to open.

Crystal Mountain in Thompsonville says they’re ready with a plan call Crystal Clean Initiative.

It is a continuation of coronavirus standards they have had in place since spring.

If you plan on hitting the slopes, you must mask up if you are anywhere you can’t social distance.

Restaurants are open with limited capacity, to-go food and outdoor seating.

John Melcher, Chief Operating Officer at Crystal Mountain says they’re still expecting a busy season.

“I think any outdoor industry is seen a resurgence of people engaged in those activities and we are expecting the same for ski season,” said Melcher.

Melcher says the goal is to be open by Thanksgiving.