COVID-19 Continues to Force Hard Decisions on Schools as Nation Waits for Vaccine

The U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary says there is positive movement in the race for a Coronavirus vaccine while COVID-19 cases surge in 75% of the country.

Thursday, Boston Public Schools, one of the largest public school systems in the country, announced it would be moving all classes fully online to reduce the risk of spread.

Now more school districts in major cities like Chicago and New York are considering a similar move.

But some positive news also came Thursday.

A panel of experts advising the Food and Drug Administration met virtually to discuss vaccines being developed. The panel says doses of the vaccine will likely be ready to help the most vulnerable soon, and predicts a vaccine will be released on a wide scale in the spring.

HHS Secretary Alex Azar says, “We believe by the end of this year we would have enough FDA authorized vaccine to vaccinate our most vulnerable people by the end of January.”