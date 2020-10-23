‘College Wise’ to Host Virtual College Fair for At-Home Exploration

An online platform is giving college-bound kids a chance to explore their options from the comfort of their own homes. College Wise was created as a gateway of some sorts to help guide students in the right direction. Whether it’s admission help, SAT/ACT do’s and don’ts, proper essay writing, or anything in between, College Wise has a program and the people to help.

Typically, this time of year, schools around the county host a myriad of college fairs. This usually consists of in-person meet-n-greets in the high school gymnasium or lunchroom, but due to COVID-19 and school closures, this is not possible. College Wise saw this as an opportunity to host a Virtual College Fair, that will feature nearly 200 colleges from 39 states and 9 countries.

Taking place on Monday, October 26 from 7 PM – 9:45 PM, and Tuesday, October 27, 4 PM – 7:45 PM, students can explore these colleges as well as breakout sessions, seminars, and presentations from academic experts. Academic authors Melissa Korn and Jacques Steinberg will also be speaking about their books and hot topics in the collegiate world.

If you are unable to make the Virtual College Fair, the presentations will be recorded and available for viewing at a later time. To view their schedule and to register for this event, click here.

College Wise’s website also contains a “Runway” section with courses for seniors, underclassmen, counselors, and a resource library.

For more information about College Wise and its programs, click here.